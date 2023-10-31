Whatever Happened To Cremation Alternative Parting Stone After Shark Tank?

While many successful "Shark Tank" products focus on how to make life easier, there's one particular standout that focuses instead on making loss easier. Parting Stone, which was featured in "Shark Tank" Season 14, Episode 19, is a unique alternative to the typical cremation process, allowing customers to have their deceased loved ones' ashes solidified into a large collection of smooth stones. First started in 2016, Parting Stone owner Justin Crowe brought his business to the Sharks in the hopes of taking the operation to the next level — and he found success.

Crowe ended up being one of the various "Shark Tank" guests who managed to strike a deal with not just one investor, but two. Of course, even after the deal was forged on the show, the story of Parting Stone didn't end there. In the time following its 2023 "Shark Tank" appearance, there have been several notable updates on Parting Stone and its operations that are worth going over.