Salma Hayek Confirms What We Suspected All Along About Harvey Weinstein's On-Set Behavior

It's no secret that disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein was a complete and total monster, with nearly a dozen sexual assault cases filed against him and countless allegations of abuse. His terrifying grip over the film industry and horrible treatment of female actors that he employed has been detailed extensively in the media, and now former Miramax star Salma Hayek is sharing more of her story.

In a new interview with The Guardian, Hayek described Weinstein's bullying on set, and her own response to the abuse: "I would shake [afterwards] and it did depress me, but there was a cartoon aspect about the whole thing."

Hayek sat down with The Guardian ahead of the "Eternals" release and rehashed her Weinstein drama after the newspaper's reporter shared their own experience with the now-imprisoned film honcho. In 2017, Hayek came forward and hurled a number of accusations at Weinstein — who founded Miramax Films with his brother and produced "Frida" (2002) — in a New York Times opinion piece. Describing all the times she denied Weinstein's advances, Hayek said, "No to me taking a shower with him. No to letting him watch me take a shower. No to letting him give me a massage ... No to letting him give me oral sex. No to my getting naked with another woman. No no no no no ... And with every refusal came Harvey's Machiavellian rage."