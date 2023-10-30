Rocky Movies Are About Boomers Confronting Race, Gender & Death, Says One Theory

Sylvester Stallone is one of the premier action stars of his generation. He has embodied what it means to be a tough guy in a world where tough guys are needed. While many action heroes have that one legacy character they will be remembered for (Arnold Schwarzenegger has the Terminator, and Bruce Willis has John McClane), Stallone has three: John Rambo, Barney Ross, and Rocky Balboa. While all these characters' movies have something we can take from them, the last of the three may contain lessons for the boomer generation.

u/geoffsebesta took to Reddit to posit a unifying theory of what the movies put on display for the baby boomers. It reads, "If you watch the 'Rocky' movies in succession (as I have admittedly done on multiple occasions), you can discover what the baby boomers have feared most over the past three decades: 'Rocky': Black men; 'Rocky II': Black men and feminism; 'Rocky III': Angry black men and the death of their parents; 'Rocky IV': Russians/Communism; 'Rocky V': Getting old; 'Rocky Balboa': Getting old and losing touch with their kids."

The responses to the theory added a few other themes that are prevalent in the films, such as wasted potential, leaving a legacy, and Reaganism. If we do a deep dive into the films and their themes, there seem to be three two-movie phases displaying what people in Sly's generation dealt with.