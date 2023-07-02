The Only Bruce Willis Movies That Rotten Tomatoes Considers Fresh

Prior to his retirement, Bruce Willis had been entertaining audiences for over 40 years. With his IMDb page showing 150 projects under his belt, there are bound to be some massive successes, and there are bound to be some gigantic failures. There are different ways to measure those successes and failures, but Rotten Tomatoes decides to have audiences and critics deem a film Fresh or Rotten. For Willis, 22 of his 150 films land on the website as Certified Fresh. To be deemed Fresh, a film has to have 60% of critics rule it so. So three of every five critics need to like the movie and give it the metaphorical thumbs-up.

Of course, audiences may disagree with the critics on occasion. There are plenty of occasions where critics call a movie Rotten even though the film totally rocks. Everything from hard hitters like "Die Hard" and "The Expendables 2," to animated adventures like "Over the Hedge" and "Beavis and Butt-Head Do America" make the Fresh list. All the while, great films like "Armageddon," "The Last Boy Scout," and "Death Becomes Her" dropped below the mark.

Now that Willis has tragically been forced to walk away from acting due to a dementia diagnosis, we look back on a career of films that will make you say, "Yippie Ki-Yay!" Here are the 22 movies that the critics deem Certified Fresh and a handful that just missed the mark.