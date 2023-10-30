Taylor Swift's Best-Reviewed Movie On Rotten Tomatoes Is A Big Surprise

It's "The Lorax." Wild, right?

If you forgot Taylor Swift was even in "The Lorax," that's forgivable. The 2012 adaptation of Dr. Seuss' children's book featured a pretty star-studded cast, with Danny DeVito leading the pack as the titular Lorax, a delightful orange creature who serves as the guardian of the Truffula trees. In this particular world, humans are stuck with fake vegetation, making the Truffula tree groves all that much more precious — and when Ted Wiggins (voiced by Zac Efron) discovers both the Lorax and the Truffula trees, he's anxious to impress his crush Audrey (Swift) with a real, live tree.

The really bleak sticking point here, though, is that "The Lorax" is Swift's highest-rated movie on Rotten Tomatoes ... and it only scored 54%. Critics like New York Magazine's David Edelstein made fairly convincing arguments that adapting Dr. Seuss' moral tale about protecting the environment muddled the movie's message, and giving this story the Hollywood treatment didn't quite work. All in all, though, "The Lorax" faded from memory ... and DeVito, Efron, and Swift have all experienced much more success since this forgettable animated film.

Truthfully, Swift's time in front of the camera — music videos aside — hasn't been her most fruitful venture. What other movies have featured Taylor Swift, and how did they fare compared to "The Lorax?"