Taylor Swift Delivers Box Office Magic And Uproarious Screenings With The Eras Tour

Taylor Swift is making quite the hoopla at the box office ... and so are the Swifties.

Fans of the Grammy-winning artist were stunned in August when Swift revealed that she was releasing a concert film of "The Eras Tour," her critically acclaimed and massively profitable live show. Arguably one of the most significant musical experiences to take place in contemporary times, "The Eras Tour" — which is set to continue until later next year — has propelled Swift to a rarified level of stardom. Seeing as it was (and still is) a Herculean task to get tickets to her performances, it was a brilliant move on Swift's part to cook up a filmed version of the concert available for all to see.

The film finally released on October 13, after an intense drop of early access screenings on Thursday, October 12, and naturally, "The Eras Tour" is a certified box office bop. Deadline says the concert pic raked in $37.8 million on Friday, though distributor AMC Theaters is going with a more liberal $39 million haul. It's now on track to make anywhere between $90 to $109 million, meaning it might miss the anticipated $100 million weekend debut. That's nothing to worry about, though, as Swift and distributors AMC Theaters and Cinemark Theaters are already laughing all the way to the bank.

Beyond the profits, there's also the uproar (and love) that's manifesting inside those soldout auditoriums, which feature Swifties belting out their favorite tracks. Naturally, several videos of fans dancing, screaming, and singing have gone viral, proving once again that no one knows how to party more than Swifties.