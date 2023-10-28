From Season 2: What Are The Children Saying & What Could It Mean?

From "The Prisoner" to "Lost," television has a long history of mystery box shows, which is why it's all the more impressive when one hits for viewers and critics alike, and "From" definitely fits that bill. The concept of a town where no one can leave is a strong one, and the series hasn't slowed down one bit in giving viewers new mysteries to puzzle out over the course of its two seasons. For instance, Tabitha (Catalina Sandino Moreno) has had recurring visions of a group of pale children who repeat the same ominous phrase.

Meanwhile, one of the eeriest revelations from the Season 2 finale of "From" was the fact that there were no children in the tower, save for one who may have sent Tabitha back to the real world. Not only did this plot twist surprise fans, but viewers were also treated once again to the oft-repeated phrase that subtitles reveal to be "anghkooey, anghkooey." But what does it mean?

Well, according to a theory from u/animeperfectstranger on the r/FromTVEpix subreddit, it could involve Tabitha herself. The first thing the user noted is that, despite what the captions say, they believe the word "anghkooey" is spelled incorrectly. "I managed to find a word or rather a phrase, in Latin, that when said, is pronounced just like what the children say, like 'anghkooey.'" The translation of this phrase, according to the user, could mean "this one."