From Season 2: What Are The Children Saying & What Could It Mean?
From "The Prisoner" to "Lost," television has a long history of mystery box shows, which is why it's all the more impressive when one hits for viewers and critics alike, and "From" definitely fits that bill. The concept of a town where no one can leave is a strong one, and the series hasn't slowed down one bit in giving viewers new mysteries to puzzle out over the course of its two seasons. For instance, Tabitha (Catalina Sandino Moreno) has had recurring visions of a group of pale children who repeat the same ominous phrase.
Meanwhile, one of the eeriest revelations from the Season 2 finale of "From" was the fact that there were no children in the tower, save for one who may have sent Tabitha back to the real world. Not only did this plot twist surprise fans, but viewers were also treated once again to the oft-repeated phrase that subtitles reveal to be "anghkooey, anghkooey." But what does it mean?
Well, according to a theory from u/animeperfectstranger on the r/FromTVEpix subreddit, it could involve Tabitha herself. The first thing the user noted is that, despite what the captions say, they believe the word "anghkooey" is spelled incorrectly. "I managed to find a word or rather a phrase, in Latin, that when said, is pronounced just like what the children say, like 'anghkooey.'" The translation of this phrase, according to the user, could mean "this one."
What are the children trying to tell Jade?
While Jade (David Alpay) did briefly see children lying on stone tablets, and this was the phrase that they repeated, Tabitha has been hearing the word for some time already. Still, the Redditor did some deep digging on the subject, and they presented a pretty convincing case that they may have gotten to the bottom of this particular mystery.
"The pronoun 'hanc,' which is the accusative feminine singular of hic, meaning this," the user explained. "The interjection 'hui' is used to express surprise or admiration. Together, they would form the phrase hanc hui, which would (or could?) mean that this (Tabitha in this case) is something they admire," they went on. "I'm not sure how correct Google Translate is with Latin, but it translates the phrase to 'this one.'"
Meanwhile, u/swingdatrake suggested a different translation for the "From" phrase in another thread. "In Greek, 'Ακούει,' which is phonetically close and pronounced ah-koo-ey, means 'he/she/it is listening," they wrote. "Heavily implied that it's an 'it' here." On the other hand, u/thecabeman offered several other possibilities, including French translations of "wherein" or "in leather." Luckily, given that the series has been renewed for a third season, fans can likely expect to get a little more context on the meaning of the word, if not total clarity, when the show inevitably returns.