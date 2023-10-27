The Untold Truth Of The Amazing Digital Circus

"The Amazing Digital Circus" is a new viral horror comedy animated web series from Gooseworx and indie animation studio Glitch Productions. It's bizarre, brightly colored, and its pilot racked up more than 35 million views and 750 thousand YouTube subscribers in its first two weeks of release. So, what's the deal with this seemingly overnight super-success show and its mysterious creator?

"The Amazing Digital Circus" is about a group of humans who get trapped in — you guessed it — an amazing digital circus. There, they forget their human names and lives and must take on new forms, new names, and a whole bunch of existential dread. Protagonist Pomni (Lizzie Freeman) is the newest former-human trapped in the circus, which is overseen by the aggressively cheerful Caine (Alex Rochon) — a ringleader with giant teeth for a head, and giant eyes for, well ... eyes. In fact, everything and everyone in the circus looks like it came from a nightmare digital sticker sheet — but, like, in a kind of cute way.

If it's all sounding a bit like Zany Brainy from the '90s, meets Twin Peaks, it should. "The Amazing Digital Circus" looks like Microsoft's Clippy and a Happy Meal toy had kids, then sent them to live in a computer game you played instead of paying attention to class in the early 2000s. It's also thick with a Gen Z humor and aesthetic that is catnip to those who love it, and an absolute mind puzzle to those who don't quite get the shattered satire and reflexive humor that permeates the show. Let's try to figure it out. Join us and mind The Void as we explore the untold truth of "The Amazing Digital Circus."