The Owl House Was There For Me During The Pandemic, And TV Is Worse Without It

The Day of Unity has come and gone. We've reached the end of "The Owl House," and the end of an era. In its severely truncated third season, the Disney series covered more ground than it ever should have had to, and it has done so beautifully. Now, with its ending, a golden age for queer cartoons is over.

I started watching "The Owl House" in 2021. The show had just gone on mid-season hiatus for Season 2, and the all-powerful YouTube algorithm decided to feed me a constant stream of clips from it. I'm still not sure why. Perhaps it was my propensity for rewatching scenes from "Avatar: The Last Airbender" and "The Legend of Korra." Perhaps it was fate, or magic from the Boiling Isles. Regardless, I was hooked. The animation was gorgeous, the world was rich and intriguing, and most importantly, I found it calming. It was the strangest, most unexpected balm to the pandemic isolation and work-from-home grind in my small Brooklyn apartment. In a way I couldn't quite name, it was exactly what I needed.

I blew through all that there was in about two weeks and waited eagerly for Season 2 to return. But impatience got the better of me, and that's when the real binge began. "She-Ra and the Princesses of Power." "Amphibia." "Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts." Through "The Owl House," I discovered a whole world of spectacular queer cartoons that could've easily passed me by. Now, sadly, they're almost all gone.

This is a eulogy for "The Owl House," and for the other shows like it that are disappearing. It will probably get a little sentimental, or even downright sappy. But they were there for me when I needed them, and TV is worse with them gone.