Critical Role: Is Baldur's Gate 3 Hiding Sneaky Vox Machina Easter Eggs?

It's hard to put into words just how popular "Critical Role" is among Dungeons and Dragons fans. A 2021 Twitch leak revealed that this beloved D&D actual play series is the highest-earning channel on the entire platform, pulling in an estimated $14 million over a two-year span. "Critical Role" fans also made headlines in 2019, when they broke the record for the highest-earning film or TV Kickstarter campaign of all time and raised $11 million for "The Legend of Vox Machina."

Given the incredible popularity of "Critical Role," it should come as no surprise that the team behind "Baldur's Gate 3" (a role-playing video based on Dungeons and Dragons and set in the Forgotten Realms) seems to have included a small "Critical Role" easter egg in its game. While playing "Baldur's Gate 3," Reddit user u/lasuskis stumbled upon two NPCs who bear a striking resemblance to the "Critical Role" characters Grog Strongjaw (Travis Willingham) and Pike Trickfoot (Ashley Johnson).

"Critical Role" fans will remember the gnome cleric Pike and the goliath barbarian Grog as members of the chaotic adventuring party Vox Machina, appearing in Campaign 1 and the "Vox Machina" animated series. These characters look almost identical to their "Critical Role" counterparts, with the gnome rocking Pike's white hair and plate armor, and the barbarian opting for Grog's enormous beard and face tattoos. On top of that, u/Pink-Flying-Pie pointed out that the gnome's name is Dame Guisarme, which is a type of Germanic polearm, or pike.