The Ending Of Brightwood Explained

Contains spoilers for "Brightwood"

"Brightwood" is an indie surrealist horror film written and directed by newcomer Dane Elcar. It premiered in the U.S. at the Other Worlds Film Festival in 2022 and went on a long horror film festival run, but it's since become available for streaming via video on demand in the fall of 2023 and has been finding a growing audience. Though Elcar's sparse, tense story is ultimately its own thing, in more ways than one, it follows in several traditions that have come to define the horror genre.

"Brightwood" — like vintage hit "The Blair Witch Project" and more recent discovery "Skinamarink" — was made on an extremely low budget. It's all set in one location, with a cast of only two actors, each of whom wear the same costume throughout. Like some of the most effective horror movies as of late ("Midsommar," for example), it uses its premise to explore some of the more terrifying aspects of human relationships. And like "Midsommar," "Brightwood" is an experiment in daylight horror, in which all the scares and violence take place under the harsh glare of the sun. But this mind-bending and deeply upsetting romp's real calling card is how — like "Triangle" and "Timecrimes" before it — the film deploys temporal manipulation to make viewers feel much more panicked than they would by a mere gore-fest.

Because of these constraints and creative flourishes, and because Elcar shows more than he tells, audiences might escape "Brightwood's" lake loop trail with lingering questions about what, exactly, they've just witnessed. This is what becomes of Dan (Max Woertendyke) and Jen (Dana Berger), not to mention their marriage, and what it all really means.