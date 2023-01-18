Skinamarink Horrifies Its Way To The Top, Making 60 Times Its Budget

When the movie "Skinamarink" first arrived, it most assuredly caused quite a stir with fans on Twitter and took the internet by storm (via Variety). The microbudget horror film continues its successful run with an impressive haul at the box office that many would agree exceeded expectations.

The concept for director Kyle Edward Ball's chillingly effective debut feature film started in the comments section of YouTube, where users would write about their nightmares, inspiring all kinds of dreadful ideas for what would eventually become "Skinamarink." The project hits pretty close to home for the filmmaker, in no small part because it was shot in his own childhood home. Ball employed certain necessary protocols in his strategy to build a uniquely spine-chilling experience that would stand out amongst the competition.

In the end, his plan seemed to have worked out well, as the film not only received a substantial amount of buzz online but also earned a pretty solid score from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, which isn't bad for an experimental first movie. But high praise and going viral are not the only accomplishments "Skinamarink" has to boast about. While it doesn't have any big names attached or lavish set pieces, the movie has been able to draw people to theaters, and the box office returns have been anything but disappointing, especially when compared to the motion picture's extremely modest budget.