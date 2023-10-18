The Blair Witch Project Was Secretly A Time Travel Story, Says One Theory

There's a video making the rounds on TikTok that posits "The Blair Witch Project" was secretly a time travel movie, and some of the arguments it makes are pretty convincing. The clip, which comes from an episode of The Confused Breakfast podcast, suggests that the movie's titular witch is essentially able to transport student filmmakers Heather (Rei Hance), Mike (Michael C. Williams), and Josh (Joshua Leonard) decades into the past once they enter the forests surrounding Burkittsville, Maryland.

"Many speculate the Blair Witch can actually manipulate time inside those woods," one of the hosts explains. "Once Josh, Mike, and Heather park their car and enter the woods, they're taken back in time to when Rustin Parr was still alive." According to Burkittsville legend, Parr was a hermit who murdered children in the 1940s under the Blair Witch's spell.

The theory would explain how the group was so easily lost. Upon entering the woods, despite their preparations, they can't find any sign of civilization. Not only can they not locate their car, they can't even find a road. A trip back in time would explain why their maps were no longer accurate and why they could never backtrack. We never see any clear signs of time hijinks in the movie, but as the podcasters point out, possibly the most compelling piece of evidence supporting this theory wasn't in the movie at all.