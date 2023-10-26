New Ultimate Spider-Man Will Give Fans The Peter Parker Family Life They Crave

In a press release, Marvel shared a different version of the titular character as he appears in "Ultimate Spider-Man." Peter Parker will be older and wiser and will navigate being a hero while trying to balance his married life. Peter and Mary Jane Watson will have two kids — neither officially being named. It remains to see how much inspiration — if any – the story draws from his original Ultimate version.

Jonathan Hickman says with his Ultimate version of Spider-Man, he wants to take the hero on a journey readers aren't used to and break the mold of traditional Spidey-led stories. "When we decided that we were going to do a book about an older Peter Parker becoming Spider-Man, we really wanted to lean into him starting his superhero life from a very different place than what's traditionally expected," he explained. "Peter and MJ being married is one of many decisions we made that underline this being quite a 'different' kind of Spider-man story."

Giving Peter and Mary Jane a shot at happiness has been a significant point of contention in the current in-continuity "Amazing Spider-Man" comic. In the series, MJ ends up in a different dimension where time moves slower, resulting in her starting a new family with a man named Paul — continuing after they are freed. Peter struggles to see MJ's new life. But, after months of conflict and MJ and Paul's adopted kids being erased from existence, it seems like Marvel is gearing up readers for their romance to return. Still, that's far from guaranteed due to their rocky recent existence, even in the Ultimate Universe.