Marvel Officially Announces Ultimate Spider-Man, X-Men & Black Panther Series

Marvel's Ultimate Universe returns with three new comic series starring the Ultimate versions of Spider-Man, Black Panther, and the X-Men.

At New York Comic-Con, Marvel's reveals included a fresh look at the reworked Ultimate Universe. The original "Ultimate Marvel" line ran from 2000 to 2015, offering new takes on classic characters on Earth-1610. The Ultimate Universe allowed creatives to tell stories without being bound to continuity, significantly changing many heroes' and villains' origins, personalities, and appearances. The Samuel L. Jackson-inspired Nick Fury and Miles Morales both debuted in the world.

The Ultimate Universe was destroyed during the "Secret Wars" event, but writer Jonathan Hickman has been planting the seeds for its return. In "Ultimate Invasion," the Maker (the reality's evil doppelganger of Reed Richards), who is one of two survivors of the original Ultimate Universe alongside Morales, tries to recreate the Ultimate Universe on Earth-6160. The comic ends with Ultimate Captain America being found in ice, strongly suggesting the original alternate universe is returning.

In the upcoming "Ultimate Universe" one-shot by Hickman and Bryan Hitch ("Ultimate Invasion"), new (and possibly old?) versions of classic Ultimate Universe heroes return.

Marvel Comics/Bryan Hitch

Marvel dropped further details about what's coming to the Ultimate Universe. Hickman and Marco Checchetto ("Daredevil") will write "Ultimate Spider-Man," and Peter Parker isn't the only fan-favorite hero returning with a new series. New books starring Black Panther and the X-Men were also teased at NYCC.