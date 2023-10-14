Marvel Officially Announces Ultimate Spider-Man, X-Men & Black Panther Series
Marvel's Ultimate Universe returns with three new comic series starring the Ultimate versions of Spider-Man, Black Panther, and the X-Men.
At New York Comic-Con, Marvel's reveals included a fresh look at the reworked Ultimate Universe. The original "Ultimate Marvel" line ran from 2000 to 2015, offering new takes on classic characters on Earth-1610. The Ultimate Universe allowed creatives to tell stories without being bound to continuity, significantly changing many heroes' and villains' origins, personalities, and appearances. The Samuel L. Jackson-inspired Nick Fury and Miles Morales both debuted in the world.
The Ultimate Universe was destroyed during the "Secret Wars" event, but writer Jonathan Hickman has been planting the seeds for its return. In "Ultimate Invasion," the Maker (the reality's evil doppelganger of Reed Richards), who is one of two survivors of the original Ultimate Universe alongside Morales, tries to recreate the Ultimate Universe on Earth-6160. The comic ends with Ultimate Captain America being found in ice, strongly suggesting the original alternate universe is returning.
In the upcoming "Ultimate Universe" one-shot by Hickman and Bryan Hitch ("Ultimate Invasion"), new (and possibly old?) versions of classic Ultimate Universe heroes return.
Marvel dropped further details about what's coming to the Ultimate Universe. Hickman and Marco Checchetto ("Daredevil") will write "Ultimate Spider-Man," and Peter Parker isn't the only fan-favorite hero returning with a new series. New books starring Black Panther and the X-Men were also teased at NYCC.
Spider-Man and X-Men are coming to the new Ultimate Universe
During Marvel's "Next Big Thing" panel, the publisher took a closer look at the upcoming "Ultimate Spider-Man." Peter Parker briefly appears in the "Ultimate Invasion" limited series when the Maker intervenes with several heroes' origins, including stopping a radioactive spider from ever biting Peter and giving him powers. Despite Peter seemingly not becoming Spider-Man in the new Ultimate Universe, "Ultimate Spider-Man" will focus on a web-slinger on Earth-6160. Details regarding who the Spider-Man is behind the mask haven't been revealed. Check out Marco Checcetto's cover art for the first issue of the new Spider-Man adventure with the accompanying text solicit.
THE NEW ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN FOR A NEW ULTIMATE UNIVERSE! Visionary writer Jonathan Hickman (HOUSE OF X/POWERS OF X) and acclaimed artist Marco Checchetto (DAREDEVIL) bring you a bold new take on Spider-Man, with this, the debut title of the new line of Ultimate Comics! After the events of ULTIMATE INVASION, the world needs a hero...who will rise up to take on that responsibility? Prepare to be entangled in a web of mystery and excitement as the all-new ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN comic redefines the wall-crawler for the 21st Century!
Marvel also announced that Peach Momoko ("Demon Days Saga") is writing and drawing a new "Ultimate X-Men" ongoing series. No details about what the new X-Men team will look like were shared, but considering Momoko's unique style, she's an exciting choice to spearhead Marvel's mutants in the new Ultimate Universe. Check out her cover for "Ultimate X-Men" #1 featuring the young hero Armor.
Ultimate Black Panther brings war to Wakanda
"Ultimate Black Panther" (by Bryan Edward Hill and Stefano Caselli) focuses on Black Panther taking on the new Ultimate Moon Knight seen in Jonathan Hickman's "Ultimate Invasion." In the limited series, Moon Knight is not one person with multiple personalities like his Earth-616 counterpart, but instead, the avatars of the gods Ra and Khonshu make up two halves of the hero. However, Moon Knight's intentions of gaining control of the continent of Africa in the Ultimate Universe leads them directly into conflict with the nation of Wakanda. Its king, Black Panther, will be sent to take on Moon Knight and attempt to stop them from gaining control of his country.
Check out Caselli's cover art for "Ultimate Black Panther" #1, featuring a new look at the titular hero.
THE NEW ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER! In the wake of ULTIMATE INVASION, Khonshu and Ra – the force known together as Moon Knight – are seeking to expand their brutal control of the continent of Africa. In response, the lone bulwark against them, the isolated nation of Wakanda, will send forth its champion...its king...the Black Panther! From the creative minds of Bryan Hill (BLADE, KILLMONGER) and Stefano Caselli (X-MEN RED, AVENGERS) comes a bold new take on the world of Black Panther and Wakanda!
With the new one-shot, "Ultimate Universe" #1 by Hickman and Caselli, coming in November, and Spider-Man, X-Men, and Black Panther comics coming in 2024, Marvel is building a new Ultimate Universe which will try to emulate the early success of the previous version. With the creative teams and potential storyline reveals, the publisher is off to a great start in creating something fresh.