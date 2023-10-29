Whatever Happened To Hydromax After Shark Tank?

Entrepreneur Chris Spencer is looking to make a potentially life-saving alteration to how football is played forever with his product, Hydromax. His company has designed a special system that allows football players to receive the necessary hydration while playing a game. The player simply attaches a hydration tube to the back of their shoulder pads with velcro, with the end of the tube sitting on their chest. It connects to a 16-ounce bladder full of water on the player's back that can easily be refilled. Users can access the tube while on the field and hydrate themselves rather than needing to go on the sidelines.

A lifelong athlete, Spencer conceptualized the product during his high school years, having had his own experiences with dehydration and overheating. He later took notice of the increasing number of football players suffering from this same issue, particularly children. From there, he developed the product alongside Hydromax Vice President Carl Henderson and NFL cornerback Sammy Davis. He'd later take on a corporate job to support his wife and children but still desired to make something out of Hydromax. Did "Shark Tank" give Spencer the shot he was looking for?