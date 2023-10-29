Spider-Man: No Way Home Cut Three Major Marvel Supporting Characters

Starring Tom Holland in the title role, the 2021 global blockbuster "Spider-Man: No Way Home" expanded its narrative into the multiverse to include seven major characters from previous "Spider-Man" films made outside of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As it turns out, however, the screenwriters behind the superhero extravaganza — Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers — tried to bring in three more key supporting characters from the films, but their efforts came up short.

The characters that did make the cut for "Spider-Man: No Way Home," of course, were from Sony Pictures' Marvel films, since the studio holds the rights to the "Spider-Man" movie brand. As such, audiences got to see Tobey Maguire's and Andrew Garfield's iterations of Spider-Man in the MCU via the multiversal storyline of "Spider-Man: No Way Home," along with many of the villains the superheroes encountered in their respective films.

But according to the new book, "MCU: The Reign of Marvel Studios," written by Joanna Robinson, Dave Gonzalez, and Gavin Edwards, the screenwriters attempted to bring in one more character from Maguire's "Spider-Man" film and two from Garfield's film. That is until the filmmakers apparently realized they had too much of a good thing.

"Sommers and McKenna, at various points, wrote versions of the story that incorporated Emma Stone's Gwen Stacy, Kirsten Dunst's Mary Jane Watson, and Sally Field's Aunt May, but ultimately cut all those women when they decided that the story was already overstuffed; the only female characters with significant screen time would be Marisa Tomei's Aunt May and Zendaya's MJ," the authors wrote.