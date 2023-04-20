A Whole Bunch Of Spider-Man Movies And Venom Are Coming To Disney+

Due to the complicated film rights situation regarding your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, some of the wall-crawler's most beloved big screen adventures have never been available to stream on Disney+, despite Disney owning the entire Marvel Comics brand outright. Thankfully for fans, that is about to change, and Disney has announced on Twitter the arrival of several "Spider-Man" movies to the platform very soon.

Every "Spider-Man" fan has their own opinion on the relative merits of the hero's movies, but perhaps most excitingly of all, this means that Sam Raimi's "Spider-Man" trilogy starring Tobey Maguire as Peter Parker will soon be coming to Disney+, on April 21, to be exact. That's the same day that the cultishly defended 2012 Andrew Garfield outing "The Amazing Spider-Man" swings onto the streaming platform, but fans of "Spider-Man: Homecoming" starring Tom Holland will have to wait until May 12, which happens to be the day that one of Spider-Man's greatest foes, the black-suited symbiote known as Venom, is also making his Disney+ solo debut.