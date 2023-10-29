The Unspoken Truth Of Adam Sandler

One quantifiable way to measure the success of an actor is to look at how much money they've made. To that end, Adam Sandler is quite possibly the most successful "Saturday Night Live" alum of all time. Love him or hate him, Sandler continues to place highly on lists of the richest actors even decades after the peak of his box office dominance.

While Sandler built his career out of playing larger than life characters, he often comes across as reserved in interviews and generally stays out of the public eye to the extent that's possible considering how famous he is. The unorthodox way in which he seems to handle being a globally recognized star carries over into how he became famous in the first place. Sandler's path to massive success on both the small and big screen, as well as in music and on the stage, was definitely a unique one.