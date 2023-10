The Unspoken Truth Of Adam Sandler

While Adam Sandler might have taken Howard Stern's insults to heart, the actor has generally made peace with the fact that critics don't care for his work. Initially, he was taken aback when reviews for his first big movie — "Billy Madison" — came in and were largely negative. And so was the overall critical reception to follow-ups "Happy Gilmore" and "The Wedding Singer." But eventually, Sandler decided it would be best to just not read reviews at all. In typical diplomatic fashion, Sandler told Entertainment Weekly, "It's okay, I get it. Critics aren't going to connect with certain stuff and what they want to see. I understand that it's not clicking with them."

That isn't to say that he doesn't care at all about his movies getting bad press. It's just that he's looking out for how his co-stars are going to take it. During his Howard Stern appearance, Sandler lamented the fact that he invites a lot of his friends to be in his movies — and doesn't want to feel like he let them down by putting them in bad movies when they read the inevitable scathing reviews. Considering how many of those friends keep coming back for movie after movie, it's safe to say that they're not too concerned about what critics think of the films, either.