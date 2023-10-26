Stranger Things Season 5 Video Teases A Terrifying Moment In The Upside Down

The new clip joins a few others that have trickled out lately, and despite how rough these sneak peeks look, they show that progress is being made on Season 5 of "Stranger Things" now that the writers' strike has at least been wrapped up.

While characters traveling to The Upside Down has become a pretty common staple of "Stranger Things" by this point, what's unique here is that the four characters (the driver is unseen) appear to be in a car. Since we've never seen a machine work in The Upside Down, this is especially interesting as it also suggests that the quartet must be running from something very fast. Furthermore, the bar between the two front seats could indicate a shotgun, meaning that this could be Hopper's (David Harbour) police cruiser.

The clip the "Stranger Things" writers shared also had the words "McCorkle Farm" on the top. We met the farmer Eugene McCorkle in Season 2 of the show, where he was accused of poisoning his neighbor's pumpkin patch. The Upside Down was the source of the rot, of course, and Eugene later showed Hopper that the contamination was spreading. The farm was also part of the tunnel system uncovered in Season 2, so this scene could be related to that as well.

This is all conjecture, as mock-ups like these and the name of the Season 5 premiere (which is ominously titled "Chapter One: The Crawl") are just about all that we have to go on with regard to the show's final season. Still, even tidbits like these are better than nothing and will no doubt go a long way to fire up the imaginations of "Stranger Things" fans for the series' final bow.