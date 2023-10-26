Stranger Things Season 5 Video Teases A Terrifying Moment In The Upside Down
The stakes couldn't be higher following the fourth season of "Stranger Things." While the band of friends from Hawkins may have succeeded in driving off Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) at the tail end of the latest season, it's clear from the ominous ending that both Vecna and The Mind Flayer will return to haunt the characters we've been following one final time.
Though Season 5 of "Stranger Things" is set to be the end of the beloved Netflix series, that doesn't mean we've gotten much concrete information about the show's final season, with only the oddest little bits coming out about the series' return thus far.
The latest comes courtesy of the official writers' room account for the series on X (formerly known as Twitter). It appears to show Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Jonathan (Charlie Heaton), and Nancy (Natalia Dyer) in The Upside-Down in a vehicle of some kind. It's a short two-second loop that appears to be either for VFX or storyboarding purposes, but it does offer some clues about what fans might be able to expect from Season 5 of "Stranger Things."
Are we in for another car chase with The Mind Flayer?
The new clip joins a few others that have trickled out lately, and despite how rough these sneak peeks look, they show that progress is being made on Season 5 of "Stranger Things" now that the writers' strike has at least been wrapped up.
While characters traveling to The Upside Down has become a pretty common staple of "Stranger Things" by this point, what's unique here is that the four characters (the driver is unseen) appear to be in a car. Since we've never seen a machine work in The Upside Down, this is especially interesting as it also suggests that the quartet must be running from something very fast. Furthermore, the bar between the two front seats could indicate a shotgun, meaning that this could be Hopper's (David Harbour) police cruiser.
The clip the "Stranger Things" writers shared also had the words "McCorkle Farm" on the top. We met the farmer Eugene McCorkle in Season 2 of the show, where he was accused of poisoning his neighbor's pumpkin patch. The Upside Down was the source of the rot, of course, and Eugene later showed Hopper that the contamination was spreading. The farm was also part of the tunnel system uncovered in Season 2, so this scene could be related to that as well.
This is all conjecture, as mock-ups like these and the name of the Season 5 premiere (which is ominously titled "Chapter One: The Crawl") are just about all that we have to go on with regard to the show's final season. Still, even tidbits like these are better than nothing and will no doubt go a long way to fire up the imaginations of "Stranger Things" fans for the series' final bow.