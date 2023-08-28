David Harbour Knows How Stranger Things Will End
Since "Stranger Things" first burst onto the scene in 2016, the acclaimed sci-fi drama series has become a pop culture phenomenon — launching actors like Millie Bobby Brown and Finn Wolfhard into international stardom, inspiring a Lego set and clothing brand collaborations, and pushing '80s music to the top of streaming charts.
There's no question that "Stranger Things" is one of the biggest shows on the planet, and as we move closer to the release of its final season, most fans have just one question: How is it all going to end? The series' incredible popularity certainly puts a lot of pressure on it to go out on a high note, especially when you consider shows like "Game of Thrones" that tanked their whole reputation with a poor last season. Luckily, series staple David Harbour, one of the few people who knows how the story will end, seems to have already given the "Stranger Things" finale his seal of approval.
"I have not [read the ending], but I know what it is," said Harbour on an episode of "Happy Sad Confused" (recorded prior to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike). "I know where we net out, and it's very, very moving. ... That is the one word I will use, is 'moving.'" Harbour's comments make it clear not only that this prolific series will end on a powerful note but also that the ending itself certainly made an impact on him.
Harbour says the final season will reward longtime fans
Though he declined to go into specifics about the "Stranger Things" finale, David Harbour did give us a few hints about the final season at large, saying it will be incredibly fulfilling for fans who have stuck with the show from the beginning.
"You know that they're going to pay off these OG characters, Eleven, Hopper, Joyce Will, Mike," Harbour explained. "You know they're going to pay them off in big ways because they've lived with you for the past eight years." Cryptic as these comments might be, fans online will undoubtedly use them to speculate about what Season 5 of "Stranger Things" has in store for fan favorites like Jim Hopper (Harbour) and Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder).
The ending of Season 4 leaves the Hawkins gang reeling from their climatic showdown with Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) and the town itself in a state of utter chaos, the battle having opened a colossal rift to the Upside Down that causes widespread devastation. This cliff-hanger puts the entire cast of "Stranger Things" on the precipice of their greatest challenge yet, one that David Harbour says will wrap up the story in a powerful and satisfying way.