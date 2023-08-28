David Harbour Knows How Stranger Things Will End

Since "Stranger Things" first burst onto the scene in 2016, the acclaimed sci-fi drama series has become a pop culture phenomenon — launching actors like Millie Bobby Brown and Finn Wolfhard into international stardom, inspiring a Lego set and clothing brand collaborations, and pushing '80s music to the top of streaming charts.

There's no question that "Stranger Things" is one of the biggest shows on the planet, and as we move closer to the release of its final season, most fans have just one question: How is it all going to end? The series' incredible popularity certainly puts a lot of pressure on it to go out on a high note, especially when you consider shows like "Game of Thrones" that tanked their whole reputation with a poor last season. Luckily, series staple David Harbour, one of the few people who knows how the story will end, seems to have already given the "Stranger Things" finale his seal of approval.

"I have not [read the ending], but I know what it is," said Harbour on an episode of "Happy Sad Confused" (recorded prior to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike). "I know where we net out, and it's very, very moving. ... That is the one word I will use, is 'moving.'" Harbour's comments make it clear not only that this prolific series will end on a powerful note but also that the ending itself certainly made an impact on him.