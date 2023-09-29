Stranger Things Shares First Look At Joe Keery's Steve In Season 5 - With A Twist
The official X (formerly known as Twitter) account for the "Stranger Things" writers' room has released what they jokingly called a first look at Season 5. The post contained a GIF of a pre-visualization for a scene from the final season of the hit Netflix action-horror show in which a computer-generated version of Joe Keery's Steve Harrington turns toward the camera while dramatically raising an eyebrow. According to the tweet, the shot itself is real. "We told Joe he has to perform it EXACTLY like this," the writers quipped in a follow-up post.
While it's not an official first look, it is a real shot from Season 5, Episode 1, according to the "Stranger Things" writer who posted the GIF. This doesn't tell us a whole lot about the upcoming season, aside from the fact that Keery will thankfully be present as Steve. However, the comments made by the writer do highlight one of the key challenges in getting Season 5 completed: the ongoing SAG-AFTRA actors' strike.
Stranger Things VFX artist shares an eyebrow-raising look at Steve Harrington
"Hope the studios make a fair deal with SAG soon or else season 5 is looking like this," read the caption on the tweet accompanying the eyebrow-raising "Stranger Things" Season 5 pre-vis. That's in reference to one of the main concerns actors have voiced as they look to reach a new deal with the AMPTP, which represents studios: the use of AI in filmmaking.
As technology becomes more advanced, it is easier than ever to replicate an actor's likenesses onscreen, and many — especially those who star in major productions like "Stranger Things" — are scanned as a routine part of their job. Many feel they are not given the choice, with one "The Mandalorian" extra describing the experience as uncomfortable. The previsualization rendering of Joe Keery shared by the "Stranger Things" writers is from an early stage of that process. SAG-AFTRA is not arguing such technology should be banned, but rather that any digital replication of an actor should come with their consent and be accompanied by payment.
While the WGA writers' strike concluded as of Wednesday, September 27, after 148 days, SAG-AFTRA, which began striking in mid-July, has not reached a new agreement with the AMPTP. Per Variety, they are scheduled to resume talks on Monday.