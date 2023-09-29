Stranger Things Shares First Look At Joe Keery's Steve In Season 5 - With A Twist

"Hope the studios make a fair deal with SAG soon or else season 5 is looking like this," read the caption on the tweet accompanying the eyebrow-raising "Stranger Things" Season 5 pre-vis. That's in reference to one of the main concerns actors have voiced as they look to reach a new deal with the AMPTP, which represents studios: the use of AI in filmmaking.

As technology becomes more advanced, it is easier than ever to replicate an actor's likenesses onscreen, and many — especially those who star in major productions like "Stranger Things" — are scanned as a routine part of their job. Many feel they are not given the choice, with one "The Mandalorian" extra describing the experience as uncomfortable. The previsualization rendering of Joe Keery shared by the "Stranger Things" writers is from an early stage of that process. SAG-AFTRA is not arguing such technology should be banned, but rather that any digital replication of an actor should come with their consent and be accompanied by payment.

While the WGA writers' strike concluded as of Wednesday, September 27, after 148 days, SAG-AFTRA, which began striking in mid-July, has not reached a new agreement with the AMPTP. Per Variety, they are scheduled to resume talks on Monday.