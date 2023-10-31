How Punch Drunk Love Changed Adam Sandler Forever

Alongside David Spade, Rob Schneider, Chris Rock, and Chris Farley, Adam Sandler became a household name during the so-called "bad boys" era of "Saturday Night Live" in the early 1990s. His mumbly antics (like a "Weekend Update" segment highlighting low-effort Halloween costumes such as "Crazy Newspaper Face") stood in sharp contrast to the more studied approach of cast members like Phil Hartman and Dana Carvey. As much as Sandler flummoxed older viewers, he was a hit with Gen-Xers and their millennial younger siblings. His first two outings on film as a comic leading man, 1995's "Billy Madison" and "Happy Gilmore" the following year, were modestly successful, setting the stage for a string of critically-reviled yet massively popular hits like "The Wedding Singer," "The Waterboy," and "Big Daddy" in the back half of the decade.

Meanwhile, filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson was also making a name for himself. A few years younger than Sandler, Anderson made waves with the indie gambling drama "Hard Eight" in 1996. However, his next two films, 1997's adult film saga "Boogie Nights" and 1999's everything-is-connected odyssey "Magnolia," put him on the map as one of the best directors of his generation. Few would have expected the rising star of independent cinema and the king of mainstream comedy to work together, but that's what happened with 2002's "Punch-Drunk Love." Let's look back at that most unusual romantic comedy and how it changed the trajectory of Sandler's career.