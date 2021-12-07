Here's Where You Can Stream Eight Crazy Nights This Holiday Season
The holiday season is upon us, with 2021's Hanukkah concluding on December 6, and Christmas just a few weeks away. For a lot of us, the holidays mean spending time with our loved ones watching classic holiday movies.
If that sounds like you, here's another title to add to your yearly rotation of "How the Grinch Stole Christmas," "Home Alone," and "Die Hard": "Eight Crazy Nights." It's a 2002 adult-animated comedy that stars Adam Sandler as Davey Stone, a classic Sandlerian manchild who lives in the fictional town of Dukesberry, New Hampshire. When Davey's hard-partying ways have him staring down a ten-year prison sentence, a kindly elderly basketball referee named Whitey Duvall (also played by Sandler) convinces a judge to let Davey become a ref-in-training for the town's youth basketball league. Along the way, Davey finally confronts his traumatic past that leads him to abuse alcohol in the present-day.
"Eight Crazy Nights" is rated PG-13, so it might not be right for younger children. It's still a solid watch, and even ranks among the best Hanukkah movies ever made. Here's where you can check it out.
Eight Crazy Nights is available to rent from a variety of streaming platforms
If you want to watch "Eight Crazy Nights" this holiday season, you have many different options. Most likely you'll have to pay a little extra than what you're already paying for your streaming subscriptions of choice.
Currently, you can watch "Eight Crazy Nights" with a subscription to Amazon Prime. Technically, it's available on IMDb TV, the streaming service that started in 2019, but since Amazon owns IMDb TV, "Eight Crazy Nights" is available on Prime for no additional charge. If you don't have a Prime subscription, you can rent it on Amazon Video for $3.99 in high definition and $2.99 in standard def.
Otherwise, "Eight Crazy Nights" is available on Vudu and DirecTV for $2.99, and on Apple TV, YouTube, AMC Theaters on Demand, Microsoft, Google Play, and Red Box for $3.99. If you'd like to own "Eight Crazy Nights," you can buy it on those platforms as well for prices between $7.99 and $12.99 (via Just Watch).