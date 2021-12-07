Here's Where You Can Stream Eight Crazy Nights This Holiday Season

The holiday season is upon us, with 2021's Hanukkah concluding on December 6, and Christmas just a few weeks away. For a lot of us, the holidays mean spending time with our loved ones watching classic holiday movies.

If that sounds like you, here's another title to add to your yearly rotation of "How the Grinch Stole Christmas," "Home Alone," and "Die Hard": "Eight Crazy Nights." It's a 2002 adult-animated comedy that stars Adam Sandler as Davey Stone, a classic Sandlerian manchild who lives in the fictional town of Dukesberry, New Hampshire. When Davey's hard-partying ways have him staring down a ten-year prison sentence, a kindly elderly basketball referee named Whitey Duvall (also played by Sandler) convinces a judge to let Davey become a ref-in-training for the town's youth basketball league. Along the way, Davey finally confronts his traumatic past that leads him to abuse alcohol in the present-day.

"Eight Crazy Nights" is rated PG-13, so it might not be right for younger children. It's still a solid watch, and even ranks among the best Hanukkah movies ever made. Here's where you can check it out.