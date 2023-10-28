The Most Disturbing Things Movie Villain Stars Have Done For Their Roles

Villains do the most dastardly things. It's expected of them, of course. However, what happens when the actor in question goes over the acting line to move the needle of believability for their character even further? They become what's known as an HR nightmare for any ordinary company. Hollywood, though, operates on its own principles and rules, serving as a haven for irrationality where people get away with the most ludicrous of behaviors.

While most people think Jared Leto could fill an entire list because of him sending rats, dead pigs, and anal beads to co-stars in an effort to transform into a method actor on David Ayer's "Suicide Squad," this isn't actually about that. What Leto did on the set of that film was weird and inappropriate, but not as disturbing as some of the other examples discussed below. However, if Leto had actually tattooed "damaged" on his forehead or pulled out his real teeth to get a silver grill to match his Joker character, he may have found a comfy spot here.

From eating maggots and cockroaches to putting another actor in the ICU, let's take a look at the most frightening things actors have done for their villainous roles. Be warned — some of these may make readers a little queasy and green around the gills.