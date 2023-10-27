Whatever Happened To Sarah Michelle Gellar?

Sarah Michelle Gellar will always be known as "Buffy the Vampire Slayer." In fact, Gellar is so synonymous with "Buffy" that she (almost) can't be brought up without mentioning her signature character. Fortunately, Gellar seems fine with that. Even though the show has since been faced with accusations from Charisma Carpenter and others against its creator and showrunner Joss Whedon, Sarah Michelle Gellar can be proud of what she put on screen over those seven seasons between 1997 and 2003. But it's been 20 years since that show ended, and a slayer's gotta keep herself busy somehow. Gellar has done so in a variety of ways.

Gellar has had the typical ups and downs of any film and TV career, but she's also launched a food and lifestyle brand called Foodstirs and published a cookbook while taking a break from the rigors of Hollywood. Now that she's back in the fold with the TV drama "Wolf Pack," she's also taken an executive producer credit and used her influence to ensure the show's young stars don't have to deal with the things she did in her career. Gellar can be characterized as a real-life superhero, whatever she's chosen to do. Here's the lowdown on what Sarah Michelle Gellar has been up to.