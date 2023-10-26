Three's Company: Who Replaced Suzanne Somers?

The showbiz industry suffered a major loss on October 15 when TV icon Suzanne Somers died at 76. After nine years of work in the film and television industry that only yielded minor film roles and guest turns on such TV series as "The Love Boat," "One Day at a Time" and "The Six Million Dollar Man," Somers finally landed her breakthrough in 1976 on the ABC sitcom "Three's Company."

The hit series starred Somers and Joyce DeWitt as Chrissy Snow and Janet Wood, respectively, who convince their landlords, Stanley and Helen Roper (Norman Fell and Audra Lindley) to let their new roommate, Jack Tripper (John Ritter), move in with them under the false pretense he was gay. Although the series was bona fide hit for the network, Sommers was fired from "Three's Company" for demanding equal pay to Ritter, which would have boosted her take from $30,000 to $150,000 per episode.

There were actually two actors who tried to fill Somers' shoes after she was fired from the sitcom. Jenilee Harrison was first, as she joined "Three's Company" in 1980 the seventh episode of the fifth season of the series aptly titled "Chrissy's Cousin." With Somers' character remaining in the series' storyline largely in credit only, Harrison effectively replaced the actor for the rest of Season 5 as Chrissy Snow's cousin, Cindy Snow.