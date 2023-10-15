Suzanne Somers, TV Icon, Dead At 76

"Three's Company" star Suzanne Somers has passed away at 76 following a long bout with breast cancer. The actor's publicist, R. Couri Hay, released this statement: "She survived an aggressive form of breast cancer for over 23 years. Suzanne was surrounded by her loving husband Alan, her son Bruce, and her immediate family" (per The Hollywood Reporter).

Somers first broke into Hollywood with uncredited film roles in the late '60s. Her career picked up the following decade as she appeared in episodes of "Lotsa Luck!" "One Day at a Time," "The Rockford Files," and "Starsky and Hutch." She also had a part in George Lucas' 1973 Oscar-nominated classic, "American Graffiti." And, of course, Somers began cementing herself as a TV icon when she joined the cast of "Three's Company" in 1977, playing everyone's favorite neighborly and loveable klutz, Chrissy Snow.

In 1980, Somers' time on the hit sitcom came to a dramatic halt after she demanded pay similar to John Ritter's, who portrayed Jack Tripper. Somers was subsequently fired by ABC. However, she cemented herself as a TV icon well beyond "Three's Company."