Boy Meets World: Who Plays Topanga & What Does She Do Now?

When audiences remember "Boy Meets World," the seminal ABC coming-of-age sitcom, it can be difficult to pick a favorite character. While the series centered on the kind-hearted and ever-evolving Cory Matthews, the show featured a wide roster of supporting players who helped accentuate the lead star's life. Perhaps the two most notable figures in Cory's life are Mr. Feeny (William Daniels), his teacher and quasi-father-figure, and Topanga, his friend and eventual love interest.

Topanga debuted as a recurring character in Season 1, though she was given significant prominence in Season 2. After that, Danielle Fishel, who plays Topanga, became a fan-favorite. Fishel started off as Topanga when she was 12 years old and has since become synonymous with the over-achieving and intelligent character. While speaking with E! in 2023, Fishel discussed how her personality is largely influenced by Topanga, a character she initially played until she was 20. "We started to become more one in the same, and I don't know where the line starts to blur," Fishel explained. "I don't know how much of who Danielle is, is because of the way Topanga was, or vice versa."

While she's definitely attached to the character of Topanga, Fishel isn't a one-trick pony. Like her "Boy Meets World" counterpart, Fishel is a creative force who likes to challenge herself. Take a look at the Topanga star's resume and you'll see a diverse list of credits, which includes directing, podcasting, and returning as Topanga.