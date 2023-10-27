Boy Meets World: Who Plays Topanga & What Does She Do Now?
When audiences remember "Boy Meets World," the seminal ABC coming-of-age sitcom, it can be difficult to pick a favorite character. While the series centered on the kind-hearted and ever-evolving Cory Matthews, the show featured a wide roster of supporting players who helped accentuate the lead star's life. Perhaps the two most notable figures in Cory's life are Mr. Feeny (William Daniels), his teacher and quasi-father-figure, and Topanga, his friend and eventual love interest.
Topanga debuted as a recurring character in Season 1, though she was given significant prominence in Season 2. After that, Danielle Fishel, who plays Topanga, became a fan-favorite. Fishel started off as Topanga when she was 12 years old and has since become synonymous with the over-achieving and intelligent character. While speaking with E! in 2023, Fishel discussed how her personality is largely influenced by Topanga, a character she initially played until she was 20. "We started to become more one in the same, and I don't know where the line starts to blur," Fishel explained. "I don't know how much of who Danielle is, is because of the way Topanga was, or vice versa."
While she's definitely attached to the character of Topanga, Fishel isn't a one-trick pony. Like her "Boy Meets World" counterpart, Fishel is a creative force who likes to challenge herself. Take a look at the Topanga star's resume and you'll see a diverse list of credits, which includes directing, podcasting, and returning as Topanga.
Danielle Fishel is a talented director
Following the conclusion of "Boy Meets World" in 2000, Danielle Fishel kept a mostly lowkey profile, appearing in a small number of film and television projects, like "National Lampoon Presents Dorm Daze" and an episode of "The Nightmare Room." After "Boy Meets World" had wrapped up, Fishel admitted to Insider that roles became minimal. Since the early 2000s, she's boasted a small batch of key credits and hosting gigs since the early 2000s, but the Topanga actor has decided to focus on another aspect of show business.
When it came time to return to Topanga for the "Girl Meets World" spin-off series, Fishel tried her hand at directing, helming a number of episodes on the Disney sitcom. Having worked in show business since her early teens, Fishel makes it a point to be as kind and empathetic as possible, which is especially important considering her projects feature young cast members. "And the number one thing that is most important to me is that everybody who works on my sets feels valued and respected," Fishel told Insider.
Because she directed a batch of "Girl Meets World" episodes, Fishel became a viable talent for the Disney Channel. Since then, the actor has directed a number of episodes from some of Disney Channel's most popular shows, including "Sydney to the Max" and "Raven's Home." In 2023, Fishel thought beyond Disney, having directed an episode for George Lopez's "Lopez vs Lopez" on NBC. Fishel also made her feature debut earlier this year with Tubi's "Classmates," which was penned by her husband, Jensen Karp.
Fans of Fishel can watch "Classmates" on Tubi for free.
Danielle Fishel co-hosts a Boy Meets World podcast
Unfortunately, "Girl Meets World," which shows Cory and Topanga raising a young daughter (Rowan Blanchard), was canceled after three seasons. That, however, wasn't the end of Danielle Fishel's relationship with the larger franchise. Back in 2022, Fishel teamed up with former "Boy Meets World" costars Rider Strong and Will Friedle for a rewatch podcast titled "Pod Meets World." To date, the trio have debuted over 100 episodes, dissecting key moments from the series, and highlighting their various experiences working on the show.
For fans of the franchise, it's a must-listen, as it allows them to hear their favorite actors peel back the layers on the roles they played all those years ago. However, Fishel was initially hesitant to jump on the project. The podcast is largely unfiltered and not associated with the franchise, meaning Fishel and her former co-stars frequently shed light on some of the more unappealing aspects of production. The trio aren't shy about sharing their critiques, which Fishel feared would turn fans away from the iconic series. "We don't want our criticisms or our critiques or our experiences to in any way change what your opinion of the show is," Fishel explained to People. "They're just our honest opinions, and we can't do it if we're not going to be honest."
With consistent and exciting directing gigs, as well as a popular podcast, Fishel is continuing to make moves in Hollywood, decades after she debuted as Topanga.