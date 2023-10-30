How Guardians Of The Galaxy Changed Dave Bautista Forever

Smashing his way across the box office, Dave Bautista has become a reputable actor with some impressive credits. In recent years, he has appeared in several blockbusters, including "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery," "Dune," and the M. Night Shyamalan thriller "Knock at the Cabin." Beginning as a professional wrestler in the WWE, "The Animal" Bautista openly admits one role changed the trajectory of his entire life: Drax the Destroyer from the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise.

Surprisingly, the superstar didn't start acting until he was in his late 30s; Bautista had a role in "Smallville" in 2006. Even more shocking are Bautista's humble origins. Living in poverty for most of his childhood, the future star struggled to get his life together as a young adult. Working as a bouncer in 2000, he faced a yearlong probation following an altercation with some rambunctious patrons. Instead of following the troublesome path, Bautista found passion in bodybuilding before quickly earning his place in the WWE wrestling ring. He landed his first Heavyweight Championship in 2005.

Regardless of his success in the WWE, the ambitious Bautista still sought more. Despite already building a name for himself, the actor credits portraying the vengeful warrior Drax in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for completely changing his life. Continue reading to discover how one role in the James Gunn-directed "Guardians of the Galaxy" feature sent this formerly struggling bodybuilder on a new trajectory.