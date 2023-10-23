The Ending Of The Burial Explained

Contains spoilers for "The Burial"

"The Burial" is a loose dramatization of a court case between Jeremiah O'Keefe (Tommy Lee Jones) and the Loewen Group. It seems straightforward enough, as directed by Maggie Betts, but it turns out there's so much more to the real-life story. O'Keefe was a mild-mannered older gentleman who hadn't sued anyone before, but he, with the help of his young associate attorney Hal Dockins (Mamoudou Athie), not only takes the Loewen Group to court, he brings on Willie Gary (Jamie Foxx) as his lawyer.

Hiring Gary was a strange decision for two reasons. One, Gary had only ever practiced personal injury law, while O'Keefe had a contract case, but perhaps more importantly, O'Keefe was white and Gary made a point of only taking on Black clients. Yet, after a compelling argument by Hal, Gary ended up taking O'Keefe's case, and changing the course of both of their lives.

Like many legal dramas, "The Burial" has plenty of twists and turns. Ultimately what's interesting about the film, though, isn't whether Gary won the case for O'Keefe, but how he won it. This is the ending of "The Burial" explained.