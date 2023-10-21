The Ending Of American Horror Story: Delicate Part 1 Explained

An over-the-top horror fantasia with an ever-widening world of lore, "American Horror Story" is still spinning its deliciously moreish yarns 12 seasons in with "American Horror Story: Delicate." Over the course of its run, the series has painted with a colorful palette of horror subgenres, splashing in shades of body horror, psychological horror, supernatural terror, slashers, and even true crime. The "AHS" world is a strange and twisted landscape populated with vibrant, flawed — and often fashionable figures — and just about every type of monster American folklore can dream up.

To this world of ghosts, aliens, and creativity vampires, "Delicate" offers a new, equally campy addition: a demonic spider-baby cult populated by power-hungry women. Adapted from Danielle Valentine's 2023 horror novel "Delicate Condition," "Delicate" feels like the Murphyverse retelling of "Rosemary's Baby," particularly with its themes of paranoia, gaslighting, and an expectant mother's desperation to maintain bodily autonomy.

After a short five episodes exploring the hellscape of Anna's pregnancy journey, the first half of "Delicate" is a wrap. While we'll have to wait until 2024 to find out whether Kim K and her spider cult triumphs, that just gives us more time to chase fan theories down rabbit holes. Follow Anna's lead — grab a pint of Ben & Jerry's as we take a scoop out of "AHS: Delicate" Part 1.