The Marvels Reportedly Set For A Big Box Office Disappointment

"The Marvels" looks like it will fizzle at the box office.

After a somber finale, the mid-credits scene for "Avengers: Infinity War" promises a brand new hero to save the Marvel Cinematic Universe: Captain Marvel. Played by Oscar-winner Brie Larson, Carol Danvers formally debuts in her 2019 self-titled flick. An absolute juggernaut at the box office, "Captain Marvel" grossed over $1.1 billion after a $153 million stateside debut in early March 2019. Released less than a year after "Infinity War," it was the perfect setup for the hero's involvement in "Avengers: Endgame" — a sentiment that undoubtedly helped it prosper commercially.

But after a stellar debut, Captain Marvel's sophomore outing doesn't seem to have the momentum to light up multiplexes. "The Marvels" is set to beam into cinemas on November 10 and unites Captain Marvel, Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), and Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) for an intergalactic adventure. As exciting as their union must be for hardcore fans, the team is projected to have a tepid start at the box office.

The Hollywood Reporter has opening weekend tracking between $75-$80 million — a far cry from the massive $150 million plus haul the first flick raked in. Research firm The Quorum has a more liberal estimate, suggesting a $80 to $90 million opening weekend could manifest. This is an extremely muted debut for one of Marvel Studios' most diverse films — "The Marvels" features three female leads and is directed by Nia DaCosta, who rebooted "Candyman" in 2021.