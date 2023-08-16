The Marvels Will Avoid A Major Superhero Movie Problem Says Director Nia DaCosta

Of the numerous Marvel Cinematic Universe efforts to arrive recently, many haven't hit the right notes with fans. Titles like "Eternals," "Thor: Love and Thunder," "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," and "Secret Invasion" haven't performed the best with general audiences or critics, for that matter. Couple this with the fact that DC offerings like "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" and "The Flash" have underperformed as well, and it seems that general audiences are losing interest in superhero movies. "The Marvels" from director Nia DaCosta is up next, and she feels her film remedies that glaring issue facing superhero movies.

"It's really wacky, and silly. The worlds we go to in this movie are worlds unlike others you've seen in the MCU. Bright worlds that you haven't seen before," DaCosta said of her Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, and Iman Vellani-led feature during a conversation with Total Film, hopeful that the film's tone will somewhat combat mounting superhero fatigue. Executive producer Mary Livanos added that unlike "Avengers" movie team-ups, "The Marvels" keeps things relatively small-scale, giving audiences a relatable and fun adventure between three strong heroines.

Based on promotional material, there seems to be a lot for MCU fans to love in "The Marvels," but at this stage in the game, is wacky and silly really the right way to go?