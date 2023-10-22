Demons That Are More Terrifying Than Valak From The Conjuring Universe

With the release of "The Conjuring 2" in 2016, the demonic nun known as Valak was instantly propelled into the horror spotlight and is today seen as one of the most iconic and recognizable monsters in modern media. Played to perfection by Bonnie Aarons, Valak has subsequently appeared in multiple installments of the Conjuring Universe, most notably in "The Nun" and its 2023 sequel "The Nun II." The terrifying thing about this demon is that it doesn't just take the form of an evil nun — it can also appear as your dead loved ones, creatures from folktales, and even possess those closest to you — meaning it can haunt you in a variety of unsettling ways.

However, Valak isn't the only demon out there that plagues our nightmares, there are plenty of others who give this creature a run for its money. Valak may be smart, and able to wear a plethora of different ghastly masks, but put this demon in a room with some other horror heavy-hitters and its popularity may not be enough for it to come out on top.

If Valak scares you senseless, here are a few other demons — straight from Hell itself — that are perhaps even more terrifying.