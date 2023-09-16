The Nun 3 - Will It Ever Happen?

In 2018, horror fans might have gone into "The Nun" without realizing that the movie was part of a cinematic universe. The entire "Conjuring" universe is a bit difficult to get your head around, but the beauty of it is that you can enjoy all the spin-offs without being an expert on the franchise's complete timeline. Anyone who enjoyed themselves in 2018 can head into "The Nun II" feeling confident they know what's going on.

Sister Irene (Taissa Farmiga) returns for the sequel, which sees her once again facing off against the demon Valak (Bonnie Aarons). The sequel includes plenty of thrills and chills, and it also seemingly wraps up all the story's loose ends. Fans of the wider "Conjuring" franchise know that there's more to come, though, and they're wondering if another "Nun" sequel could finally make the connections between the two series crystal clear.

Considering how wildly successful "The Conjuring" franchise has become, there's no reason to imagine that the steady supply of spin-offs will be slowing down anytime soon. The franchise still has a bright future ahead of it, and as the most successful spin-off in the "Conjuring" universe, "The Nun" movies probably aren't done yet either. We've dug into the intricacies of the series on the screen and in real life to figure out if and when "The Nun 3" will ever happen.