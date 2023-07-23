The Hunger Games Movies: How To Watch Jennifer Lawrence's Breakout Series In Order
The success of Suzanne Collins's dystopian young adult novel series "The Hunger Games" resulted in a dominating film franchise that spanned from 2012 to 2015. Audiences flocked to each installment, which chronicled the exploits of Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawerence) and her band of allies as they rebelled against their totalitarian society that pitted young people against one another in a life-or-death spectacle known as the Hunger Games. Whether you missed out on the phenomenon or are simply feeling nostalgic, we have an easy guide to know where to start and end this beloved property.
2012's "The Hunger Games" was the first entry and helped launch Lawerence into mainstream popularity thanks to her breakout performance as Katniss. The following year's "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire" upped the ante and broke box office records along the way, becoming the series' highest-grossing installment. The franchise then split the final novel into two parts, with "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay — Part 1" and "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay — Part 2" premiering in 2014 and 2015, respectively. "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes" is set to debut this November, acting as a prequel that will follow the rise of future Panem ruler Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blyth).
So, now you know what order to watch "The Hunger Games" franchise, but where can you watch them? Thankfully, there's an easy way to view all four current entries.
You can currently watch all four movies on Hulu
"The Hunger Games" franchise wasn't only a hit on bookshelves but also in movie theaters, making a total worldwide gross of nearly $3 billion. For viewers hoping to watch any of the four films at home, there's a simple way to see them all in one place.
Currently, all four installments of "The Hunger Games" film franchise can be seen on Hulu with a regular subscription. Additionally, they can be streamed on Peacock, YouTube, Amazon Prime, Sling TV, and Philo for all premium subscribers, as well as being able to rent from platforms such as Apple TV, Redbox, and Google Play. "The Hunger Games," "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay — Part 1," and "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay — Part 2" can also be viewed by AMC+ subscribers.
It should be no surprise that the franchise also sold well in more traditional home media formats. The first film alone sold over 10 million DVDs and Blu-ray copies, making it the highest-selling video title from 2012, even managing to top "The Avengers" and "The Dark Knight Rises." For fans who want an easy way to watch all four entries on home media, a 4K Blu-ray collection is available, which was released in November 2016.