The Hunger Games Movies: How To Watch Jennifer Lawrence's Breakout Series In Order

The success of Suzanne Collins's dystopian young adult novel series "The Hunger Games" resulted in a dominating film franchise that spanned from 2012 to 2015. Audiences flocked to each installment, which chronicled the exploits of Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawerence) and her band of allies as they rebelled against their totalitarian society that pitted young people against one another in a life-or-death spectacle known as the Hunger Games. Whether you missed out on the phenomenon or are simply feeling nostalgic, we have an easy guide to know where to start and end this beloved property.

2012's "The Hunger Games" was the first entry and helped launch Lawerence into mainstream popularity thanks to her breakout performance as Katniss. The following year's "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire" upped the ante and broke box office records along the way, becoming the series' highest-grossing installment. The franchise then split the final novel into two parts, with "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay — Part 1" and "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay — Part 2" premiering in 2014 and 2015, respectively. "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes" is set to debut this November, acting as a prequel that will follow the rise of future Panem ruler Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blyth).

So, now you know what order to watch "The Hunger Games" franchise, but where can you watch them? Thankfully, there's an easy way to view all four current entries.