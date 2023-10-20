Everything To Know About Paddlesmash From Shark Tank

What would happen if pickleball and spikeball had a love child? You get Paddlesmash, the new game that's bringing these increasingly popular activities together in a fun, interactive package.

The rules of the game are relatively simple. The setup involves a small, transportable court encased in a net where teams of two stand around, although you can also do one-on-one and several other team varieties. Each team member stands across from one another and uses their paddles to bump the ball back into the court. However, each team is only granted three hits to get the ball into the court. To be considered a legal hit, the ball must bounce off the court and go over and out of the net. If it fails to exit the net or hits the ground outside, the opposing team gets a point. Most users get the hang of it within the first 5 to 10 minutes of playing the game.

Pickleball has been picking up steam as of late and is commonly recognized as the fastest-growing sport nationwide. As of January 2023, upward of 36.5 million individuals within the United States are said to be playing the game, an astronomical explosion in growth considering that under 5 million were doing so in 2021. Combined with the time-tested appeal of spikeball, Paddlesmash is looking to become the next big thing in recreational sports. We'll soon see how well the company plays in the game of business when it appears on this Friday's episode of "Shark Tank," but until that time, here are some fun facts about Paddlesmash and its creators.