George Clooney & Others Bold $150M Plan To Resolve Strike Looks Grim

George Clooney and other Hollywood superstars hoped to help resolve the SAG-AFTRA strike ... but it looks like their plan didn't quite shake out.

Shortly after news broke that Clooney and 15 other industry A-listers wanted to provide $150 million to speed negotiations between the actors' guild and the Alliance of Television and Motion Picture Producers (or the AMPTP), Variety reported that the proposal appears to have fallen flat.

According to Variety, anonymous sources revealed that Clooney and fellow actors like Tyler Perry, Scarlett Johansson, Emma Stone, and Ben Affleck spoke to the guild last night, with one saying, "It didn't go well." The plan, which SAG-AFTRA members apparently didn't love, was that the guild would no longer put a cap on annual dues, which currently stands at $1 million. The coalition of 15 stars apparently believed that if these higher-earning actors paid more, the guild could net $150 million over three years, which could then be used to fund things like residual payments for guild members. The coalition of A-listers reportedly brought this plan to leadership in response to recent talks between SAG-AFTRA and the AMPTP breaking down, and they hoped their idea could help get both parties back to the table.

David Jolliffe, who is on SAG-AFTRA's negotiating committee, said that the pitch simply doesn't solve any of the larger issues between the guild and major studios. "I'll reach out to George to talk to him," Jolliffe commented. "We appreciate everybody's help. Everybody has ideas. But we've been doing this for almost a year now."