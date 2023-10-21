The Next James Bond Should Be Black Or Female - An Intelligence Expert Explains Why

James Bond is one of the most enduring characters in popular culture. First appearing 70 years ago in the original 007 book by Ian Fleming, "Casino Royale," the legendary British superspy is so iconic that even those who have not seen his movies will recognize trademark lines like "Bond, James Bond" and "A Martini, shaken not stirred." However, many fans have been suggesting for years that it's time for the franchise to get a little more inclusive. Actors from Idris Elba to Jodie Comer have been considered to be the new face of 007 after the end of Daniel Craig's reign as Bond with the latest film, "No Time to Die."

Veteran MI6 trainer John Taylor wholeheartedly agrees, if for a slightly different reason than other fans. "The only thing chiefs, I think, would want to change, going back to an earlier conversation, and it may happen yet, is that James Bond should be a black man, or a woman, or a black woman," Taylor said (via The Telegraph). "And you know [it] would make those sort of people also, for diversity, want to join."

While some might question the morality of using race or gender as a way to try and recruit more agents for MI6, especially as we learn about the controversial secrets of other intelligence agencies like the NSA, there's no doubt that many people who enter the field are first introduced to the idea by popular movies, TV shows, and video games.