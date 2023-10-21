The Next James Bond Should Be Black Or Female - An Intelligence Expert Explains Why
James Bond is one of the most enduring characters in popular culture. First appearing 70 years ago in the original 007 book by Ian Fleming, "Casino Royale," the legendary British superspy is so iconic that even those who have not seen his movies will recognize trademark lines like "Bond, James Bond" and "A Martini, shaken not stirred." However, many fans have been suggesting for years that it's time for the franchise to get a little more inclusive. Actors from Idris Elba to Jodie Comer have been considered to be the new face of 007 after the end of Daniel Craig's reign as Bond with the latest film, "No Time to Die."
Veteran MI6 trainer John Taylor wholeheartedly agrees, if for a slightly different reason than other fans. "The only thing chiefs, I think, would want to change, going back to an earlier conversation, and it may happen yet, is that James Bond should be a black man, or a woman, or a black woman," Taylor said (via The Telegraph). "And you know [it] would make those sort of people also, for diversity, want to join."
While some might question the morality of using race or gender as a way to try and recruit more agents for MI6, especially as we learn about the controversial secrets of other intelligence agencies like the NSA, there's no doubt that many people who enter the field are first introduced to the idea by popular movies, TV shows, and video games.
The intelligence officer is less enthusiastic of George Smiley
Since James Bond is easily the most famous spy-based franchise, what John Taylor says makes a lot of sense. After all, 007 always comes out on top, generally helps to stop the overreaches of a corrupt, powerful figure, and tends to look very cool while saving the day. "James Bond has been nothing but good," Taylor said of the superspy's effects on recruitment.
However, the MI6 veteran was less enthusiastic about the works of John Le Carre, creator of another famous spy character, George Smiley. "My training for the past 20 years has all been about how do you create trust when you are dealing in ... a world of betrayal," Taylor explained. "John Le Carré isn't like that, some people say he brought realness to the fiction, the spy genre. But actually, no. Most of us think he did a great disservice," he concluded.
As for who will be stepping into James Bond's well-tailored suit next, the jury is still out on that, but with "No Time to Die" firmly in the rearview mirror, fans can likely expect an announcement sooner rather than later.