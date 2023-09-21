Daniel Craig Wasn't Sexy Enough For One James Bond Director

The filmmaker behind Daniel Craig's first James Bond movie is admitting he initially had concerns about casting the actor because of his rugged look.

"Casino Royale" director Martin Campbell recently recalled for Express UK that his doubts about Craig stemmed from the fact that he didn't fit the mold of previous Bond stars. "My only reticence with Daniel ... he was really a superb actor, there's no doubt about that," Campbell told the publication. "It was the fact that with people like Sean Connery, Roger Moore and Pierce Brosnan was that they were all traditional-looking Bonds. All handsome guys, all sexy, all very attractive to women and so forth."

Craig, of course, is also blond, as opposed to the black or dark brown hair sported by all of his predecessors, which also included George Lazenby and Timothy Dalton, and after he was cast in "Casino Royale" in 2006, the actor refused to dye his hair for the role. "I was asked to dye my hair brown to play this role but it was out of the question," Craig told the UK's Evening Standard in 2012. "I suggested instead that I could cut my hair really short to create a more brutal appearance." Apparently, "brutal appearance" was part of the reason for Campbell's hesitation to cast Craig. "Daniel was obviously tougher and rugged, but he wasn't a traditional handsome guy," the director told Express UK. "So I just thought about that for a minute and apart from that, absolutely it was always him."