Why Dragon Ball Z's Most Powerful Human Disappeared - And Returned As A God
Despite being a series about blistering battles against cosmic evils, "Dragon Ball Z" has a tendency to regularly bring back its villains, no matter how dead we thought they were. Still, the way that Majin Buu (Kozo Shioya/Scott McNeil) came back from the dead in the hit shonen series is far more imaginative than the ways that other villains have returned to the franchise.
Uub (Megumi Urawa/Sean Michael Teague) is the reincarnation of Majin Buu, who is brought back to life as a powerful human child after Goku (Masako Nozawa/Sean Schemmel) wishes for this in the wake of an epic battle with Kid Buu. However, since the vast majority of Uub's character development takes place in "Dragon Ball GT," which is no longer considered canon, fans could be forgiven for forgetting he even exists.
However, in "Dragon Ball Super," it's revealed that Uub is indeed still a part of the franchise's continuity. Furthermore, though he is alluded to a couple of times, it isn't until the Galactic Patrol Prisoner Saga that we see how powerful he really is. When Moro has Goku on the ropes and Jaco (Natsuki Hanae/Todd Haberkorn) goes to gather more power, he gets one last push from Uub, who is revealed to still hold the God Ki of his evil form.
Uub is more powerful than many fans would have suspected
The fact that Uub still exists in the "Dragon Ball" canon timeline may not come as a surprise to franchise devotees, especially those who read the manga by Akira Toriyama, but for fans who only follow the anime, the character hasn't been seen since the final episodes of the "Z" series.
Since "Dragon Ball Super" wrapped up back in 2018 and the issue that revealed Uub's god-like power wasn't revealed until two years later in the manga, it's easy to see why many fans might be unaware of this development. That's why it's such a surprise that the barely mentioned character in "Dragon Ball Super" turns out to have the god ki of Majin Buu. Though he's very young, this shows that, like Gohan (Nozawa/Stephanie Nadolny) and Trunks (Takeshi Kusao/Laura Bailey), his abilities will only grow even stronger as he grows up and develops his power further.
Though Buu is seen in the trailer for "Dragon Ball Daima," Uub, like many other characters, is notably absent. All the same, the fact that Toriyama continues to bring the reformed villain back into the fold suggests that he may still have future plans for the character.