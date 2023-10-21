Why Dragon Ball Z's Most Powerful Human Disappeared - And Returned As A God

Despite being a series about blistering battles against cosmic evils, "Dragon Ball Z" has a tendency to regularly bring back its villains, no matter how dead we thought they were. Still, the way that Majin Buu (Kozo Shioya/Scott McNeil) came back from the dead in the hit shonen series is far more imaginative than the ways that other villains have returned to the franchise.

Uub (Megumi Urawa/Sean Michael Teague) is the reincarnation of Majin Buu, who is brought back to life as a powerful human child after Goku (Masako Nozawa/Sean Schemmel) wishes for this in the wake of an epic battle with Kid Buu. However, since the vast majority of Uub's character development takes place in "Dragon Ball GT," which is no longer considered canon, fans could be forgiven for forgetting he even exists.

However, in "Dragon Ball Super," it's revealed that Uub is indeed still a part of the franchise's continuity. Furthermore, though he is alluded to a couple of times, it isn't until the Galactic Patrol Prisoner Saga that we see how powerful he really is. When Moro has Goku on the ropes and Jaco (Natsuki Hanae/Todd Haberkorn) goes to gather more power, he gets one last push from Uub, who is revealed to still hold the God Ki of his evil form.