Frasier: Why Olivia From Paramount's Reboot Looks (And Sounds) So Familiar

At the start of the 2023 "Frasier" revival on Paramount+, Frasier Crane (Kelsey Grammer) is arguably in the midst of a downturn in his life. While Frasier is rich and plenty successful, his partner of around 20 years has just left him and he's been more-or-less absent from the life of his son Freddy (Jack Cutmore-Scott). So, in the series premiere, he decides to rekindle his relationship with his son, who lives in Boston, under the pretense of giving a guest lecture at Harvard.

There he meets Olivia Finch (Toks Olagundoye), the head of the school's psychology department. Before long, she becomes an important player in his brand-new Boston life. As a psychologist, she urges Frasier to make an effort with Freddy, and as a Harvard professor, she's instrumental in convincing him to stick around and continue teaching at the university.

The actor who plays Olivia in the "Frasier" revival may not just look but perhaps even sound familiar to viewers from some of her past work, which largely consists of TV roles on popular live-action and cartoon series alike. Here's where you may have seen or heard her before.