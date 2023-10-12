How Frasier Got So Rich In The Revival

Contains spoilers for "Frasier" Season 1, Episode 2 – "Moving In"

Dr. Frasier Crane (Kelsey Grammer) has always been well off, but the original "Frasier" series portrayed him as somewhat less wealthy than, say, his brother Niles (David Hyde Pierce). The Paramount+ "Frasier" revival shows the good doctor moving back to Boston, and it soon becomes apparent that unless Niles — who doesn't appear here — has won the lottery in the intervening years, the older Crane brother is now likely to be the wealthier one.

Don't let his newfound fondness for business casual fool you — Frasier is one rich sitcom protagonist. If the revelation that he's able to comfortably walk away from a TV show host job doesn't tip you off, the fact that he almost casually purchases an entire apartment building to stay close to his son Freddy (Jack Cutmore-Scott) certainly indicates a considerable net worth.

So, how does a former radio show host suddenly have enough money to buy expensive real estate like he's playing a real-world Monopoly game? Episode 2 provides a clear clue about the source of these riches, courtesy of Freddy's firefighter buddies. The way these characters immediately recognize Frasier and treat him like a rock star is a pretty clear indication that his show-within-show was an extremely popular one ... and not just on some small-time local network, either, since this happens in Boston and he filmed his show in Chicago. Dr. Frasier Crane, in other words, is a national — or possibly even international — celebrity who's rolling deep in TV money.