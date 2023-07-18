Power Rangers Go To School In Exclusive Ranger Academy Series Preview Art

Contains spoilers for "Ranger Academy" #1 by BOOM! Studios

BOOM! Studios and the "Power Rangers" franchise are about to ask a magical question many viewers and readers have only dreamed about: Would you join the Power Rangers if given a chance? The new "Ranger Academy" ongoing series by Maria Ingrande Mora ("The Immeasurable Depth of You"), artist Jo Mi-Gyeong ("The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance"), and colorist Fabiana Mascolo ("Alice Ever After") will showcase a group of students who are offered a spot in Ranger Academy, showcasing a whole new side of the Power Rangers Universe.

The comic book, which BOOM! previewed as one of its 2023 Free Comic Book Day offerings, follows 13-year-old Sage, who will make the transition from life on a farm in a remote lunar colony to training to become a Power Ranger. The first issue features the teen coming across mysterious wreckage and survivors who have trained to become Power Rangers. Over the course of the series, readers will visit the school the Power Rangers attend through the eyes of a handful of new students. For fans who have long wondered how someone could train to become a Power Ranger, you're about to get your answer.