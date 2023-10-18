Frozen & Tarzan Live-Action Remakes Rumored To Be In Development At Disney

Disney has uncovered a cash cow by adapting its beloved animated classics into live-action projects. Some of them, like "Beauty and the Beast" and "The Lion King," have grossed over $1 billion at the box office. As such, it only makes sense that Disney will continue this trend. A few are well underway, such as a reimagining of "Snow White" and a new take on "Moana." A Disney insider suggests some more contemporary Disney films are in the works.

Skyler Schuler has a decent track record regarding Disney scoops, and he posted an article on The DisInsider about some movies that are in very early development. He writes, "There are also remakes in development for 'Princess and the Frog,' 'Tangled,' 'Frozen,' and 'Tarzan.'" It appears "Moana" was just the beginning of adapting Disney films from the 21st century, but there's little doubt there would be interest in all of these, especially "Frozen." The film's become a cornerstone of Disney entertainment over the last decade, and a live-action version would be coming on the heels of a planned "Frozen 3" reportedly on the way.

Schuler admits there are a lot of rumors circling about who would work on these movies but claims none of them are true. The films are still in the early stages, which means it will probably be a while until any director or casting announcements materialize. It's also important to note that news of the remakes themselves is a rumor in and of itself, so take this with a grain of salt. Anything could happen, and projects could still get scrapped at this stage.