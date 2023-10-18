Frozen & Tarzan Live-Action Remakes Rumored To Be In Development At Disney
Disney has uncovered a cash cow by adapting its beloved animated classics into live-action projects. Some of them, like "Beauty and the Beast" and "The Lion King," have grossed over $1 billion at the box office. As such, it only makes sense that Disney will continue this trend. A few are well underway, such as a reimagining of "Snow White" and a new take on "Moana." A Disney insider suggests some more contemporary Disney films are in the works.
Skyler Schuler has a decent track record regarding Disney scoops, and he posted an article on The DisInsider about some movies that are in very early development. He writes, "There are also remakes in development for 'Princess and the Frog,' 'Tangled,' 'Frozen,' and 'Tarzan.'" It appears "Moana" was just the beginning of adapting Disney films from the 21st century, but there's little doubt there would be interest in all of these, especially "Frozen." The film's become a cornerstone of Disney entertainment over the last decade, and a live-action version would be coming on the heels of a planned "Frozen 3" reportedly on the way.
Schuler admits there are a lot of rumors circling about who would work on these movies but claims none of them are true. The films are still in the early stages, which means it will probably be a while until any director or casting announcements materialize. It's also important to note that news of the remakes themselves is a rumor in and of itself, so take this with a grain of salt. Anything could happen, and projects could still get scrapped at this stage.
A live-action Atlantis: The Lost Empire could also be on the way (but don't hold your breath)
There's not much else to report on at this time in part due to the SAG-AFTRA strike. No one could be cast in anything right now. Seeing that the WGA strike was recently resolved, writing for the scripts would have just resumed. It'll likely be a while until Disney officially confirms a live-action "Frozen" or "Princess and the Frog," so, for now, viewers can only hold out hope.
Skyler Schuler ended the piece with another tidbit that may be of interest to fans of a certain Disney cult classic. He states, "I was having lunch with a friend in the industry, talking Disney, and they brought up that they were speaking with someone at Disney, and 'Atlantis: The Lost Empire' was brought up." Granted, this has even less backing than the other projects. The studio is likely considering everything in its repertoire to mine, so while there may have been discussions about redoing "Atlantis: The Lost Empire," it's probably still a long shot if it comes to fruition.
However, the fact Disney might be at least partly interested in "Atlantis" is a good sign for other obscure Disney titles getting another chance. Fans have wanted a live-action "Treasure Planet" for a while, and it arguably makes more sense for Disney to redo animated movies that weren't big hits when they were released but became more popular later. While there's not much concrete to take from any of this, the one clear thing is that Disney isn't stopping the live-action gravy train any time soon.