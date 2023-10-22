The Batman's Robert Pattinson Wore The Most Infamous Batsuit For His Screen Test

Screen tests for any actor can be terrifying, especially when it comes to the chance of playing an iconic superhero character. But for "The Batman" star Robert Pattison, his taped audition to play the Caped Crusader for writer-director Matt Reeve's 2022 film came with a bit more anxiety since he auditioned in the suit of a previous Batman that made the actor feel too confined.

"The first time I put on the Batsuit [for 'The Batman'], it was a huge relief, to be honest, because I'd done my original screen test in George Clooney's Batsuit [from 1997's 'Batman & Robin'], which was significantly too small for me," Pattinson told Entertainment Weekly in a 2022 video interview.

Reeves previously said it was Val Kilmer's Batsuit that Pattinson auditioned in, and, technically, he was right because Pattinson had all of the Batsuits from Warner Bros.' "Batman" films at his disposal. "You try on every single one ... and every single one still has the actors' kind of sweat inside," Pattinson told the eponymous host of ABC-TV's "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" in 2022, noting the costumes are all stored in a little cage in the Warner Bros. costume department. "I tried on all of them. "It's the size of your head that's the defining factor," Pattinson told Kimmel. "I think the body fit more on Val Kilmer's one and the head fit on Clooney's one — they kind of Frankenstein'ed it, but either one didn't really fit."