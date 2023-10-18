The Ending Of Lupin Part 3 Explained

"Lupin" starts with a heist at the Louvre. Assane steals a necklace that happens to belong to someone from his past — the daughter of Hubert Pellegrini, the man his father used to chauffeur for. Part 1 and Part 2 deal specifically with this scenario: Assane wants to set up Pellegrini because Pellegrini wrongly accused his father of stealing the necklace and his father died in prison because of it. In the end, Assane gets Pellegrini to confess at a concert for his daughter's charity. Not only does he get his man, he also manages to give the charitable contributions — the majority of which Pellegrini was stealing — to the charity as originally planned.

The ending should have been a satisfying one for Assane, but the police want him, too. He tells his family he's going into hiding and heads off grid to avoid capture. One year later, with his wife having to answer for his actions, he has to come back. He arranges a robbery so brazen that it attracts attention, but that's all part of the plan. Assane steals the Black Pearl, a supposedly priceless pearl, and then ends up falling off the roof as he's escaping. He seemingly dies, but this is just a ruse. Assane soon learns that his long-lost mother has been taken by someone, and that someone — not believing that Assane is truly dead — blackmails him to continue stealing for them.