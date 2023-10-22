Who Is On Storage Wars In 2023?
The cast of pickers, auction lovers, and shakers who make up the crew of "Storage Wars" has shifted somewhat over time. In Season 15, the show's main cast still includes a number of familiar faces, but the program has also picked up some brand-new subjects over the years. While folks like Jarrod Schulz might no longer be part of the "Storage Wars" world, the show has carried on, adding new participants along the way.
The majority of Season 15's cast has returned after appearing on previous seasons. Among them are Brandi Passante, Dan and Laura Dotson, and Ivy Calvin. Passante has been with the show since Season 1, the Dotsons since Season 2, and Calvin since Season 4. Veteran antiquer and auctioneer Darrell Sheets, who started with the show on Season 1, is also back in Season 15. Kenny Crossley, who's made sporadic appearances on the show since Season 3, returns once more as well. Stand-up comic Lisa Delarios pops up again on "Storage Wars" after debuting during Season 13. Casey and Rene Nezhoda also appear in Season 15. And musician Dusty Riach is back for the first time since making his first appearance in Season 13. A new addition is Pops Calvin, Ivy Calvin's father, who helps him bid during several of Season 15's episodes.
Even though a lot of the show's regular auctioneers have returned for Season 15, there are certainly a number of familiar faces missing from "Storage Wars." Some have moved on to other occupations, and others have dealt with more personal issues, but all are missed.
There are definitely some missing faces in Season 15
Some familiar faces have stopped appearing on "Storage Wars" due to death, spin-off dreams, or legal issues. Gunter Nezhoda, father of Rene Nezhoda, passed away in his sleep in March 2023 due to complications from cancer; A&E Network aired Gunter's final episodes during Season 15. Casey and Rene continue to appear on "Storage Wars" and keep up regular social media presences.
The eternally flashy Barry Weiss left "Storage Wars" in 2013 to helm two spin-off series, "Barried Treasure" and "Storage Wars: Barry Strikes Back." Neither lasted for more than a season. After recovering from injuries caused by a bike accident, he has appeared sporadically on the program, firmly proving rumors of his death to be greatly exaggerated.
Dave Hester got into a legal battle with the producers of "Storage Wars" in 2012, suing A&E Television and Original Productions for unlawful termination. Hester claimed that the entire show was rigged and said he was fired for complaining about this falsification, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Hester requested $750,000 in damages. A&E counterclaimed that the real issue behind Hester's suit involved contract negotiations for the show's then-upcoming 4th season. Hester and A&E settled the suit in 2014 for an undisclosed sum, per the International Business Times. Hester was also required to pay the defendant's legal fees, totaling $122,692, per The Hollywood Reporter. Hester returned to the show for seven more seasons before leaving to establish his own auction house.
While these personalities are all gone from the show, they certainly won't be forgotten by fans.