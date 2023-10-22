Who Is On Storage Wars In 2023?

The cast of pickers, auction lovers, and shakers who make up the crew of "Storage Wars" has shifted somewhat over time. In Season 15, the show's main cast still includes a number of familiar faces, but the program has also picked up some brand-new subjects over the years. While folks like Jarrod Schulz might no longer be part of the "Storage Wars" world, the show has carried on, adding new participants along the way.

The majority of Season 15's cast has returned after appearing on previous seasons. Among them are Brandi Passante, Dan and Laura Dotson, and Ivy Calvin. Passante has been with the show since Season 1, the Dotsons since Season 2, and Calvin since Season 4. Veteran antiquer and auctioneer Darrell Sheets, who started with the show on Season 1, is also back in Season 15. Kenny Crossley, who's made sporadic appearances on the show since Season 3, returns once more as well. Stand-up comic Lisa Delarios pops up again on "Storage Wars" after debuting during Season 13. Casey and Rene Nezhoda also appear in Season 15. And musician Dusty Riach is back for the first time since making his first appearance in Season 13. A new addition is Pops Calvin, Ivy Calvin's father, who helps him bid during several of Season 15's episodes.

Even though a lot of the show's regular auctioneers have returned for Season 15, there are certainly a number of familiar faces missing from "Storage Wars." Some have moved on to other occupations, and others have dealt with more personal issues, but all are missed.