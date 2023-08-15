Storage Wars: Barry Weiss Rumored Death Explained

At one point, some fans of A&E's "Storage Wars" thought former mainstay Barry Weiss had died years after his first tenure on the show concluded. While his eventual return confirmed his survival beyond any doubt, those fans' belief did, at the very least, stem from a real-life incident.

Inspiring rumors of his death was the fact that Weiss ended up in a life-threatening accident in April of 2019. According to a TMZ report, he and a friend named Jamie Robinson were riding motorcycles through the Los Feliz neighborhood of Los Angeles when they suddenly crashed into a car. Neither drugs nor alcohol impaired either man, TMZ confirmed, and the driver of the car they crashed into had purportedly backed up without looking beforehand.

Both Weiss and his friend were hospitalized as a result, though Weiss sustained more serious injuries than his motorcycle riding companion. Whereas Robinson broke a few bones, he wrote in an Instagram post, "My friend is much worse and has serious chest and leg trauma." The particulars of these injuries aren't public record, but Weiss' life was nevertheless at risk to some degree, hence a rumor starting that he didn't survive the crash.